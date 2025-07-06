The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) said wait times will be longer than normal due to an influx in patients in the emergency department.

It ensures that critically ill patients will remain the priority for service.

If you are not experiencing an emergency, you are asked to look for care in community settings, like your family physician or walk-in clinic to reduce strain at the emergency department.

In Chatham-Kent, walk-in clinics and other resources are available here.

-written by CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein