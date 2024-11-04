A long-time labour leader in Windsor-Essex will be laid to rest Monday.

Mike Renaud passed away Oct. 30, a week shy of his 67th birthday.

In 1990, Renaud became 2nd Vice President of the then Canadian Auto Workers Union, now Unifor Local 195, before eventually becoming president in 1997.

From 2007 to 2023, Renaud served as national representative, working from the Unifor regional office before retiring in April 2023.

He was active in the local baseball community, coaching his two boys and their teams for many years at LaSalle Turtle Club, LaSalle Titans, and Windsor Selects.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church River Canard at 9399 N. Townline Rd. in LaSalle on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider contributing to the Memorial Fund for Michael through Families First.