The London, Ont. man who pled guilty earlier this year in a disturbing harassment case is expected to learn his sentence on Friday morning.

Last year, Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock got into an online argument with a local LGBTQIA+ activist Britt Leroux, who called him out on Facebook for a failed protest opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.



Pollock then drove to Windsor and took a selfie next to Leroux's dying father, Andre Leroux, as he lay unconcious in a palliative care hospital bed. He died weeks later of pancreatic cancer.



Back in July, a sentencing submission hearing was held where the Crown asked for a six month sentence plus three years probation, while the defence argued for a three year suspended sentence with probation or a conditional sentence with community service.



Sentencing was originally scheduled for Sept. 4.

