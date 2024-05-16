The London Knights have won their fifth OHL title after sweeping the Oshawa Generals in the league’s championship series.

London clinched the J. Ross Robertson Cup with a 7-1 win Wednesday night at the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.



Easton Cowan had another influential performance, picking up four points in the championship-deciding victory.



He followed up a regular season campaign where he was named the OHL’s best player(opens in a new tab) by leading the OHL Playoffs in scoring, and won the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as Playoff MVP.



The title qualifies London for this year’s Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI. In four previous appearances at the CHL’s final tournament, the Knights have taken home the trophy twice, most recently in 2016.



The 2024 Memorial Cup begins May 24. London’s first game is against the QMJHL champions, the Drummondville Voltigeurs, on May 25.

— With files from CTV London's Carlyle Fiset