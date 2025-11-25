Stay vigilant.

That's the message from the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Chatham-Kent police say they have responded to 202 stolen vehicle complaints throughout 2024.

Police say an analysis of 2024 data shows pickup trucks were targeted at significantly higher rates compared to other vehicles.

According to police, a total of 120 thefts involved a sedan, SUV, pickup truck, minivan or motorcycle.

Police say they also responded to reports of stolen electric bicycles, ATVs and dirt bikes.

The police service is reminding residents to always lock their vehicles, never leave keys inside or in the ignition, remove valuables from plain view and consider installing anti-theft devices or tracking technology.