Nearly $15,000 is being donated to a local organization dedicated to helping families with supplies when they purchase a new home.

100 Women Who Care Windsor-Essex presented a $14,700 cheque to Heart & Hands Restart.

Heart & Hands Restart support individuals and families who are starting over, including men and women in recovery and families facing difficult transitions.

They collect and deliver donated furniture, beds, clothing, and even step in with groceries and basic necessities for single parents and others.

These funds collected will help pay for stocked units to help individuals starting over and will also allow Heart & Hands Restart to purchase freezer food.

Maureen Lucas, co-founder of 100 Women Who Care, says it's amazing what this organization does.

"This group is just grassroots; it's people that saw people in the street that needed clothes, that needed food, that needed things out on the streets, so they've brought things to them."

She says they're hopeful the money will go a long way.

"We think they're going to be able to buy a lot of things, and they're now getting things donated and so they need storage space. So, a lot of different things are happening for that group at this time, so certainly the $15,000 is going to come in handy."

Lucas says the group will select a new organization to help and will present them with the money at their next meeting.

"Over the next month we'll collect all of the donations, give it to them, and then they come back and tell us what they did with the money. So, Heart & Hands Restart won at our February meeting and they're now coming back to tell us about it and to receive their big cheque."

100 Women Who Care has donated over $670,000 to local charities across Windsor-Essex since their first meeting in 2013.

The group meets every three months and jointly selects a local charity or not-for-profit organization to support. Every woman writes a $100 cheque to the selected organization.

These local women come together to make a significant impact in the community while learning about various charities and organizations that are making a difference.