A Windsor-Essex woman is calling for the closure of the Tim Hortons stands inside Windsor Regional Hospital and that the savings be used to hire more pediatricians and pediatric nurses.

Speaking Tuesday outside the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital, Kait Lowe called for the Tim Hortons inside the emergency room exit at the Ouellette Campus and the one inside the cafeteria at the Met Campus on Tecumseh Road to be closed and the savings invested in specialists to help children in this area.

Lowe, founder of Parents for Critical Pediatric Care Windsor, is also mother to 4-year-old Sully, who was born with Hirschsprung's disease, a condition that affects the large intestine and causes problems with passing stool, and since the day he was born, he has needed to travel to Detroit and London, as well as McMaster Hospital in Hamilton to receive specialized pediatric care.

According to documents obtained by SecondStreet.org through the Freedom of Information Act, the hospital is losing nearly $500,000 a year operating the two coffee shops and has lost $3 million since 2010-2011.

Lowe says she does not expect to have everything that Detroit Medical Centre or London Health Sciences Centre has, but there could be more.

"This money wouldn't grant us all of those things that we do need for pediatrics here, but it could help. It could maybe help fund a day shift of the pediatric diversion clinic," she says. "We would like to see more pediatric oncology doctors in the area, we would like to see more pediatric gastroenterology doctors in the area, we would like to see neurology doctors for pediatrics in the area, and we would like to see more pediatric cardiac physicians in the area."

Lowe says the hospital should be using the money to fund pediatric care instead of funding the money-losing Tim Hortons stands.

"Half a million dollars each year could improve pediatric care. Perhaps by hiring more pediatric doctors and nurses and buying equipment that helps treat kids. Half a million dollars probably won't be able to address all of the pediatric needs in Windsor, but it's better than being used to subsidize coffee sales," she says.

Following the comments made during the news conference by Lowe and officials from SecondStreet.org, Windsor Regional Hospital issued the following response.

"As we have said on multiple occasions, WRH is always interested in expanding programs and services - but only where patient volumes would safely support those additions. We will advocate for funding to support expanded or new programs where the volumes warrant. However, there are many specialized cases where for the safety of the patient, services are better provided where there is expertise and more common clinical practice, such as specialized paediatric care in London," said Dr. Sajit Augustine, Chief, Dept of Paediatrics, Medical Director, NICU & NDFU Programs, Asst. Prof. Paediatrics, Western U Adj. Prof. Biomed Sci, U Windsor.

"The pediatric program has experienced significant growth recently. In the past year, we recruited three new pediatricians and a pediatric oncologist. Over the last three years, we have added eight new pediatricians to our team. Additionally, we are actively working on recruiting a pediatric cardiologist. We have established a Pediatric Virtual Critical Care program with LHSC, making it the first of its kind in Ontario West. We plan to expand this service to the Emergency Department (ED) soon. Since its inception, our after-hours ED diversion program has provided rapid, timely, and specialized pediatric care to over 5,000 children. We remain committed to improving access to pediatric care, expanding our services, and delivering care closer to home," said Dr. Augustine.