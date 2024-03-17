Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited with local union leaders during his stop in Windsor on Thursday.

He also met with local unionized workers to discuss the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation along with the EV sector.



The prime minister spent about 30 minutes at the union hall on Turner Road, with members from both Unifor local 200 and 444 in attendance.



Unifor local 200 president John D'Agnolo says during his discussion with Trudeau, they discussed bargaining back in 2020 when they needed the federal government's help.



"You've got to remember we had zero investment when you talked about the Battery Electric Vehicles side, and we knew the importance of the future here in our community and across Ontario. So we had that discussion with him, and we talked about money that was needed from the Liberal party at the time. And from the PC party provincially, and we talked about continuing that importance of investment. "



D'Agnolo, when asked about the federal government's EV mandate and whether it should continue, said they have a lot of discussions with the government and there's an important balance.



"As you know we build the big motors, we build for Ford their biggest profitable motors, the 7.3, the 6.8 and 5 Litre. You don't see it happening in the near future when it comes to those big engines, but I can tell you I've talked to not just the government but the company on future investment. Because I have a Windsor Engine Plant that's empty right now."



He says the union is ready to talk with the company, and the government, to look at growth on the BEV side.



"Because I think it's important that we transition. Not just when the combustion engine starts going away, because we'll be talking about that to fill those two plants, but right now. So I've had those discussions."



D'Agnolo also said they’re lobbying the provincial government to follow the feds lead on the anti-scab legislation, and he believes the Ford government is listening.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi