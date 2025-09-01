An important day for the labour movement in Windsor.

That's how two local Unifor representatives are describing the annual Labour Day event.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, and Doug Benekritis, Chair of the Diageo unit for Unifor Local 200 are speaking out on challenges that both unions are facing on a day of reflection for the labour movement.

Dozens of local unions gathered together on Monday morning to celebrate Labour Day with the annual parade ending at Lanspeary Park. The message from local unions was the same - stand together in solidarity.

Benekritis helps to represent approximately 200 members at the Diageo plant in Amherstburg. The members were informed last week that the plant that bottles Crown Royal whisky will be closing in February 2026.

Diageo stated they will retain a Canadian footprint with operations continuing in Toronto, Quebec, and Manitoba, but some bottling will be shifted closer to the U.S.

Benekritis says this parade is a moment of solidarity between all unions.

"It truly shows everybody that the labour movement protects, stands up for, supports. I don't have the words to express the love that I've seen with the announcement of the closure of our plant, from the locals, from the national, coast-to-coast."

He says the members are standing together through this difficult time.

"They know there's people on their side fighting for them, they can see how much support they have. We don't know what tomorrow holds, but we'll hold our heads high. We are a great workforce, we are not going out without a fight, we'll stand up for our jobs all the way until the bitter end."

Benekritis adds that the support from the community is overwhelming.

"Any time somebody shakes my hand, gives me a hug - I'm sure the rest of the unit feels the same way - you think you're alone. We put a lot of weight on our own shoulders worrying about our families and what we're going to do next, the support helps us get through those tough times."

Meanwhile, Nabbout represents around 25 members who have been locked out of the Titan Tool and Die shop since August 11, with all of the equipment in the shop being removed.

The lockout came following failed contract talks, however, the union believes the company is moving the materials to the United States with production being relocated across the border amid U.S. tariffs.

Nabbout says the parade is important each and every year.

"We get together as a labour to celebrate the many gains we have made over the year... but as well to highlight the struggle and challenges that our members in the community have been faced with like Titan Tool and Diageo where we believe that they've been unfairly treated by their employer."

He says the members are proud to stand in this labour movement, but disappointed in the company.

"Fighting for their paycheck, fighting for their family, and fighting for our community as well. They are very proud of the hard work they have done over the year, though they are very disappointed by the decision of the company for disrespecting their hard work."

Nabbout says the tariffs continue to heavily impact the local region.

"If the tariffs will continue, without our government stepping up to the plate and protecting Canadian jobs, it will be devastating for the community, for the working families across the entire country."

An emergency meeting will be held by Unifor Local 200 on the Diageo closure on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Members at Titan Tool and Die remain on the picket line following the lockout.

Other unions involved in the Labour Day parade include the local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, Public Service Alliance of Canada, the Windsor-Essex Health Coalition, United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent, CUPE Local 9014, CUPW Windsor Local 630, among many others.