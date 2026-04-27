It's Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week in Canada.

The yearly campaign raises funds for charities across the country.

Local Tim Hortons restaurant owner Jim Cheetham says the campaign raised $22.6 million across the chain in Canada last year, supporting over 700 charities.

He says this year's recipients in Windsor-Essex are Ontario Student Nutrition Program and Maryvale.

"They would contact our head office, and they would get on a list, and then we kind of go through those lists, and we make our applications, and we pick our recipients at that time," he says.

Cheetam is encouraging the community to get a smile cookie.

"Chocolate cookie with some royal icing on it," says Cheetham. "We pipe on the eyes and we pipe in the smile."

He says the cookies will only be available for a week.

"Come support our local charities because, again, 100 per cent of the proceeds stay right here in our local communities," he says Cheetham.

The chocolate chip cookie costs $2 and has pink and blue icing on it.

Last year's campaign ran from April 28 to May 4, and the local recipients were Hiatus House and W.E. Care for Kids.

Each charity received $148,376. The overall total raised was $296,752.