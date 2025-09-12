The list of nominees for Windsor's ward 2 byelection continues to grow.

John Cutting is the CEO of the Council of the Ancient Huron-Wyandott Incorporated in Ontario where he represents the Huron-Wyandott descendants throughout the province and Canada.

Cutting, a husband and father of two, loves to research the city's past and has officially filed his nomination papers, running to fill the seat left vacant by Fabio Costante who resigned earlier this summer.

This is his first time running in a municipal election. On top of being a part of the Council of the Ancient Huron-Wyandott, Cutting is also a certified tile setter and runs his own business.

Cutting previously lived within ward 2 but now lives within Ford City.

He says it's great to see former councillor Fabio Costante advocating for housing locally in his new role as CEO of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

"That was great because it was one of our big things to worry about with the housing in the area. So, I look forward to working with him and he's more engaged with the housing so if I can pile onto some of his great ideas then absolutely."

Cutting says while he's never run before he feels prepared.

"I was on the Wyandott council in Michigan for a few years, and then we opened up a council in Ontario right now. So, working with council and understanding the dynamic of council and what needs and what it takes to get things done is something that I've been involved with for well over 15 years."

He says he wants to advocate for those in ward 2.

"Sandwich Town is worried that their history is going, and it's leaving them, and that's a big part. And that's just one of the major issues, the economy is a huge thing and can we open up an economy for this area with this new bridge where it seems at the moment most of the avenues are going to LaSalle or going into the Expressway and leaving this area."

14 candidates are now running for the seat.

The deadline for interested candidates to file their nomination papers is 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12.

The byelection will take place on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.