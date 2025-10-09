Local Detroit Tigers fans are excited for Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

About a dozen Tigers fans were glued to the TVs at John Max Sports & Wings on Dougall Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers forced a Game 5 following a 9-3 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 4.

The series decider will be Friday in Seattle, with Tarik Skubal facing George Kirby.

Paul was at John Max with friends and says he was much happier with the team's performance in Game 4.

"Detroit hasn't done a really good job at getting runs, and they've kind of fallen behind and struggled to keep up the last few games, but hopefully this is the start of more good things to come."

Al was at John Max to watch the game and says he's pumped for Game 5.

"I'm just looking to see Skubal get his first win against Seattle, so that would be good, and the boys to keep the runs coming in, and for the offence to just keep chugging along."

Al says despite being a Tigers fan, a Detroit and Toronto Blue Jays match up next round would be great.

"Oh it would be awesome! All these places here would be packed for sure, and it'd be very loud. I think it'd be great."

The winner of the Detroit and Seattle series will move on to the American League Championship Series to play against either the Toronto Blue Jays or the New York Yankees.

If Detroit beats Seattle, and Toronto beats New York, it would be the first ever that the Tigers and the Blue Jays would meet in the playoffs.

-with files from The Associated Press