Windsor police say two local teens, aged 13 and 15, helped intervene with someone experiencing intimate partner violence.

Police say after noticing troubling signs from one of their neighbours the teens urged their parents to call 911.

The parents hesitated, unsure about getting involved, until one child reportedly said: "If it was you, I’d want someone to call."

The call was made. Officers arrived quickly, intervened, and arrested a suspect.

Police say the victim received support, the violence stopped, and the evidence helped secure a conviction.

They added this is a powerful reminder to not be a bystander, don’t be afraid to speak up, and don’t wait for someone else to act.

If you see an emergency or believe someone is in danger, call 911 immediately. Your call could be the turning point for someone who can’t ask for help themselves.