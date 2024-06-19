A Windsor-Essex start-up tech company is attending the Olympics of Tech at the Collision Conference 2024 in Toronto.

Combinetic, a WEtech Alliance-supported company, has been accepted and will be attending alongside over 2,000 other start-up companies.

Combinetic is a device management company which offers a way to manage computers more easily, and more efficient for companies. This work can also be done remotely.

They work with organizations globally, and locally as well, to offer solutions to software and device management.

Devin Pavao, Founder and CTO of Combinetic, says they wanted to be able to do the device management services remotely.

"Our platform was founded to address some of these issues for other organizations remotely, but also to help focus keeping them secure, but also to help bring the same level of working capability to local organizations here as well because I know that struggle definitely translates from local all the way to remote organizations across the globe."

He says being able to showcase their company at this event will help put Windsor-Essex on the tech map.

"For us to be able to share experiences and collaborate with those larger firms to learn industry market trends and that translates into something that's coming out of Windsor-Essex, it's incredible invaluable. So, to be able to implement those trends as well puts a company like Combinetic on the map in Windsor-Essex and helps to promote those valuable connections and to attract talent into the area."



Pavao says over the last couple of years the local region has exploded in tech growth.



"Over the last couple of years seeing start-ups within the Windsor-Essex area - it definitely puts local innovation on the forefront of people's minds. It helps showcase technology innovation for this particular region. And we have the benefit of having WEtech Alliance as an accelerator - super beneficial for companies like us who are just starting to get off the ground."

Collision Conference 2024 is the largest technology expo in Canada, and will until June 20, with over 40,000 people expected to attend from over 130 countries.

It provides entrepreneurs the chance to connect with investors and experts in other industry giants.

- with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner