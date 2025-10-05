Sports fans across Windsor-Essex will have plenty of options to follow their favourite teams with the Lions, Tigers, and Blue Jays all in action throughout the day on Sunday.

All those games have local sports bars expecting nice-sized crowds and a boost in business.

Josh Nikosey, general manager of the Factory House at 5240 Tecumseh Road East near Buckingham Drive in Windsor, says they always have big crowds for their outdoor party for Lions games.

Nikosey says it's a crazy time of the year for sports bars.

"There's a lot going on; it's a lot to follow. Got to be on your 'A game' keeping up with it all, especially with the Spitfires back in action too. Windsor is busy; we're going to have a lot of fun the next couple of months," he says.

In Major League Baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays will host the New York Yankees in Game Two of the American League Division Series, with the first pitch set for 4:08 p.m. The Jays hammered the Yankees 10-1 in Game One on Saturday.

The Detroit Tigers will be in Seattle looking to go up 2-0 in the other ALDS, with that game beginning at 8:38 p.m. The Tigers edged the Mariners 3-2 in extra innings on Saturday night.

Nikosey says they're expecting a big crowd Sunday for both baseball games.

"We got the big screen going, so we'll have the Jays on the big screen with sound out in the parking lot," he says. "Big crowd for that for sure; a lot of Jays fans excited for sure, finally back in the playoffs. Then the Tigers will cap it off at 8:30 p.m. We'll have the sound and the TV going as well."

Nikosey says the staff is excited for weekends like this.

"The anticipation builds up all week long when there's a big game coming on Sunday. People are in all week trying to check out what's going on, and then it all comes to fruition on Sunday when everyone is here and partying it up," he says.

In the NFL, the 3-and-1 Detroit Lions are in Cincinnati to face the 2-and-2 Bengals, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m.

