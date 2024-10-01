A local sports bar is looking forward to Detroit Tigers post season baseball.

Matt Komsa is co-owner of The G.O.A.T Tap & Eatery in LaSalle, Lakeshore and Walkerville and says based on calls coming in for reservations he's expecting to be busy for the games.



The Tigers clinched a playoff spot Friday night and open the Wild Card Series round Tuesday afternoon on the road against the Houston Astros.



Komsa says it's an exciting time for fans.



"What a great time for the City of Detroit and Windsor for its sports," says Komsa. "I think the next couple of weeks are going to be filled with some exciting sports."

He expects all three locations will be busy.



"Just by the calls and the interest we've had so far, we think it's going to be supported really well," he says. "Reservations are always encouraged at either Lakeshore, LaSalle or Walkerville so we can service the guests properly."



It's the first time The G.O.A.T. will be showing Detroit Tigers playoff baseball.

The sports bar opened its first location in LaSalle in 2017. The last time the Tigers made the playoffs was back in 2014.

First pitch is set for 2:32 p.m.



Game two of the series takes place Wednesday afternoon.

