Detroit Lions fever has hit a local sports bar.

519 Beerhouse on Tecumseh Road East near Banwell Road is expecting a busy Thursday night as the Lions welcome the Green Bay Packers to Ford Field in a NFC North Division match-up.

Gregg Schooley owns the sports bar and says it's been busy all season when the Lions play.

"Every Lions game we seem to get a lot of people come out," says Schooley. "I mean it's the Lions fever right now so everybody is coming out to enjoy the game. Everybody wants to cheer on the Lions. It's been a long time since the Lions won."

He says he's expecting guests to arrive around 7 p.m.

"We're hoping people come at least an hour before the game, get your seat, get your favourite seat," says Schooley. "We have big screens. We have 14 tvs."

Schooley says one fan comes in every week sporting his Lions jersey.

"He holds a football, walks around the bar with a football and everybody tries to knock it out of his hands but he's one of our best supporters and he really enjoys the game," says Schooley. "He brings a big crowd out with him, a bunch of his buddies and all that."

He says the bar has food and drink specials tonight and there will also be a Detroit Lions jersey giveaway.

The Lions are 11-1 and sit in top spot in the NFC North Division while the Packers are in third with a 9-3 record.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.