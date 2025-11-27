A local sports bar is expecting a busy Thursday.

The G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery is expecting full restaurants at their locations in LaSalle, Lakeshore and Walkerville for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game against the Green Bay Packers.

Co-owner Matt Komsa says doors open at 11 a.m. and says reservations are encouraged.

"We do take walk-ins, but reservations secure you a place to watch the game at any of our locations," says Komsa.

He says guests look forward to this day.

"You can feel the buzz as soon as you walk in the door," he says. "It's one of my favourite days of the year, and I think a lot of people's favourite day of the year, and it's going to be a great atmosphere."

Komsa says fans will be decked out in their Lions gear.

"Everybody plays their part and comes with their uniforms and Lion paraphernalia," says Komsa.

The Packers beat the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 1 of the NFL season 27-13.

The Lions sit in third place in the NFC North Division, while the Packers are in second.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.