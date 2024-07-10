A large crowd of soccer fans huddled inside of a bar and grill in Sandwich Town to catch of glimpse of Canada in the semifinals at Copa America.

A watch party was held Tuesday night at Rock Bottom Bar and Grill where dozens of people gathered on both floors to watch Canada take on the top-ranked Argentina.

Despite a tough loss to Argentina, losing 2-0, the crowd was enthusiastic until the very end as they cheered on Canada.

Canada scraped by to the semifinals after knocking out Venezuela 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes on Friday night.

Argentina, the defending champions of Copa America, will now make their way to the finals.

Nicole Sekela, owner of Rock Bottom, says they hit capacity early on in the night.

"It's very exciting to see all of the red shirts and all of the jerseys, it's fantastic."

Mike Whaley was wearing his Canada jersey, and says despite the loss it's great to see the sport grow.

"I've been to Canada games at bars over the last 15 years, and there's been 10 people, and now to see a packed house here, it's just incredible."

Toren attended the watch party with a couple of his friends and says it was still a great night.

"Amazing time! Amazing time, you know? You get to hang out with your friends and watch a soccer game, there's nothing better."

Evan Smith attended with a large group of Canada fans and says despite the loss the atmosphere was lively until the very end.

"It's amazing to see so many Canadians just come together behind this team, and behind this group of players that have really given their all for Canada, so it's really cool to see the support."

Not only was this the first semifinal match that Canada reached at the Copa America, but the Canadian men were also playing in the esteemed tournament for the first time.

Uruguay and Colombia will play tonight at 8 p.m. in their semifinal match-up. The winner of that game will face Argentina in the finals on Sunday, July 14.