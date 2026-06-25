Local soccer fans excited as Canada advances in FIFA World Cup

11-year-old Everly McIntyre watches the Canada vs Switzerland game with her dad and uncle at The GOAT in Walkerville on June 24, 2026.

Local soccer fans are buzzing with excitement as Canada advances to the next round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite a 2-1 loss to Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon, Canada will advance to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time.

This was the first official loss for Canada after they drew 1-1 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and defeated Qatar 6-0 in the second game.

A watch party was held at The GOAT in Walkerville on Wednesday and was full of Team Canada fans.

am800-news-fifa-watch-party-3-june-24-2026 Local soccer fans watch the Canada vs Switzerland game at The GOAT in Walkerville on June 24, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

11-year-old Everly McIntyre watched the game with her dad and uncle and says she’s just glad Canada made it into the competition.

“I’m happy they made it and we won last game but this one not so good.”

McIntyre says she’s also a soccer player.

“I really enjoy watching soccer because I notice it also helps me look and learn some positions or moves.”

Joseph Naccarato watched the game with a group of friends and says he’s just happy to see Canada in the tournament.

“Watching Canada is an amazing experience this year to have our home country in the World Cup. It’s good to go out with family, friends, to go see an amazing game. Hopefully Canada makes it through, if not, we’re glad to support our home country in the World Cup.”

am800-news-fifa-watch-party-2-june-24-2026 Joseph Naccarato watches the Canada vs Switzerland game with his friends at The GOAT in Walkerville on June 24, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Canada will now face the Group A runner-up in a Round-of-32 match in Los Angeles on Sunday.