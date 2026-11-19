Details about the Rotary Clubs of Windsor Essex 15th annual Socks and Bottoms donation drive.

A call is going out for donations of underwear and socks.

It’s coming from the Windsor-Essex Rotary Clubs as part of the 15th annual Socks and Bottoms campaign.

Rotary members will be collecting new underwear, socks, baby diapers, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, and warm clothing as part of the campaign. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Donations will be accepted in a drive-thru setup on Saturday, November 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Caboto Club at 2175 Parent Avenue and Tecumseh Road in Windsor.

Chairperson for Windsor-Essex Rotary Socks and Bottoms, Bonnie Pacuta, says every little bit makes a big difference.

“Underwear is nearly $20, and it’s the number one thing that’s shoplifted, and it’s not just our poor that we see downtown; it’s working families struggling to make ends meet. We all really need a good pair of underwear,” she says.

Pacuta says a new, clean pair of underwear can make you feel like a human being.

“When somebody hands you some of your basic needs, it makes you feel like somebody actually cares,” she says.

Pacuta says they will take anything that people think is worthy of donating.

“It’s really about understanding that there is a need, and this is the only initiative that every rotary club in the area participates in together,” she says.

All the donations will be sorted and shipped to 40 different charities and social service agencies located in Windsor and Essex County.

Click here for more information.