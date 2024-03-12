Local restaurants will unite for the annual Meals on Wheels program.

This annual program is part of the Ontario March for Meals Awareness Campaign, which takes place the week of March 18 to March 22.



The Meals on Wheels program provides nutritious and well-balanced meals to local adults and seniors in need. All of the meals are made in-house and delivered straight to your door by a network of over 100 volunteers.



Every Meals On Wheels meal comes with bread, soup, dessert and main meal which includes protein, starch and vegetable at a cost of $7.50 to the client.



This year local restaurants in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Harrow, and McGregor will come together to support the program. The restaurants taking part include Burger 67, Gilligan's in Amherstburg, Kona in LaSalle, Pepper Cat, The Salty Dog, Shooters Roadhouse, and Speck's Restaurant will be taking part.



On March 20, participating restaurants will donate between $1 and $5 from the sale of every meal they serve directly to the program.



Kathy DiBartolomeo, Executive Director of Amherstburg Community Services, says the campaign will take place on March 20.



"We've asked all the restaurants, Harrow, Amherstburg, LaSalle, and McGregor, we've reached out to all of them to ask them to unite and help us bring awareness to this initiative," says DiBartolomeo. "So what we've also asked is that they donate $1 from each meal that they will be serving."



She says the money raised goes back into the community.

"That will go into our Meals on Wheels program which will go towards purchasing food, everything we need to carry on with this program," she says.



DiBartolomeo says they want to bring more awareness to the program.

"Our biggest goal this year is to actually reach out to more people and let them know that this service is available, it is for them," says DiBartolomeo. "It's also for people that if they're coming out of surgery, or their hospital stay, and they need some help. It could be a short-term, there's no contract to sign, and just to let them know."

Last year, Amherstburg Community Services prepared and delivered over 16,600 meals in Amherstburg, LaSalle, McGregor and Harrow.