A local resident in the Fontainebleau area is upset over a proposed duplex going to city council for approval.

Erik Gerth, a resident on Bernard Road, states that the property located across from his house - between Ypres Street and Somme Avenue - is looking for approval of a zoning by-law change to allow for the construction of a duplex.

The report will be going to city council on Monday for final approval after gaining approval at the committee level.

Gerth, who has lived in the area for nine years, says the frustration stems from the fact that all of the homes in the neighbourhood are single-dwelling homes, and that this duplex will not suit the neighbourhood.

He says there are a number of problems with this proposed duplex.

"All we have is single-house family dwellings, plain houses, that's the main issue - it just doesn't suit the neighbourhood. The other issue is they're going to put this building on a narrow lot, and it's going to be basically two driveways, the building, and parking on our street is also horrible right now. So it's just going to increase problems."



He says if approved the city will continue to allow duplexes.



"It's going to be like a waterfall because they do it once, and it's going to be that can be happening all over the place. So it's not just my street, it's not just my property, it's where is it going to stop?"

Gerth says those around the proposed home didn't know at first that it was a duplex.

"My neighbour and I started paying closer and closer attention to what this is all going to entail because we finally had a print of what they're building, and we weren't aware of that. If we would've received that documentation earlier, we would've been more active sooner. We just thought it was going to be a single-family house."

The report is currently on the Consent Agenda for Monday's meeting - meaning council will have to make the decision to pull it off the Consent Agenda to speak directly to it, and to allow for delegations.

Council meets at 10 a.m. Monday.