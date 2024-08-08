A local realty group will host a home buyers workshop Thursday evening.

Organizers with Signature Group Realty say the goal is to equip attendees with essential knowledge to navigate the housing market effectively.



Broker of record Shan Hasan says they'll delve into current updates on market trends, helping attendees understand the dynamics influencing prices and availability.



"The conceptual of home buying for the new generation is becoming tougher. So why not educate them the best so they can come to the table and have a strong shot of home ownership. It should not be a dream. It should be a reality for everyone."



He says a number of topics will be discussed including the intricacies of mortgages, down payments, and closing costs.



"They will be talking about interest rates. They're going to be talking about pre-approvals, credit scores, even preparing your credit in order to get the mortgage that you're looking for. So there's going to be a lot of good information on that end and when we're talking about purchasing, how do you even start, what do you look at."



Hasan says he's currently telling his clients to purchase sooner than later to benefit the most as interest rates continue to come down.



"We've already gotten two drops and now we are anticipating interest rates will continue to keep dropping. Once that starts happening, buyers are going to start coming to the table, and once buyers start buying, it will start by nature, supply and demand, it will start driving the prices up."



The event is taking place at Harbour House Waterfront Eatery, 9550 Riverside Dr E from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



More details can found by clicking HERE or by calling 226-788-9966.



Organizers say appetizers will be served and there will be a chance to win a Smart TV.

