With the countdown to Halloween less than two weeks away, a chance to give back to the community while receiving a free pumpkin in return.

Coldwell Banker Urban Realty Brokerage will host its 5th annual pumpkin event on Saturday, collecting donations for area food banks in exchange for a free pumpkin.



Broker of record Joanne Urbanski says community involvement is at the heart of what they do.



"We believe giving back to the community that supports us and events like this help us connect on a more personal level. For us, it's not just about selling homes, it's being part of the place we live and helping the people who live here."



She says they're also accepting cash donations in addition to non-perishable food items.



"We'd like to fill a big pumpkin container, the ones you see at the grocery stores that hold the pumpkins, we're looking to fill one full. So if everybody could take a few minutes to clean out their cupboards or maybe hit a grocery and take advantage of some of their savings, we'd love to be able to help the community."



Urbanski says costumes are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit for the event.



"We also have face painting, tattoos, we have hot chocolate and popcorn giveaways, and we got a bunch of outdoor games for everyone as well, and they'll get to walk away with pumpkins for a food bank donation."



The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Urban Realty Brokerage parking lot, 13266 Tecumseh Rd East.



Participants are also encouraged to enter the pumpkin carving contest by sending a photo of their finished pumpkin to nfo@urwindsoressex.com by noon on Oct. 31.

