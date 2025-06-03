A protest locally against a controversial piece of legislation.

A protest took place on Monday afternoon outside of Windsor City Hall where a small group was making their voices heard being against Bill 5.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is looking to fast-track the bill before the legislature rises for a summer break. Bill 5 would give the government power to suspend provincial and municipal laws for chosen projects in areas deemed to have economic importance, and remove some endangered species protections.

The group protesting stressed the consequences if this bill moves forward, such as violating environmental protection laws, and community consultations regarding developments by gutting the Endangered Species Act and putting thousands of endangered species at risk in Ontario.

It would also slash regulations regarding mining projects in the North, putting the health and safety of First Nations communities at risk.

Benjamin Selmi, a Grade 11 student and the protest organizer, says there would be a number of consequences by passing this bill.

"It's a bill that's going to allow the government to create special economic zones which are areas where private companies can ignore regulations set by the Government of Ontario and municipalities, hurting environment worker's rights, community consultations. It's going to repeal the Endangered Species Act which is going to put thousands of endangered species at risk, and it's going to slash regulations for mining, even on Indigenous territory."

He says he wants to raise more awareness around the issue.

"The government has been trying to pass it, they've been ramming it through the legislature, they've been giving almost no time to debate, and they don't want people to protest, they don't want people to know about it because they know that if people actually find out about what it's going to do and what's it's going to cause for the people of Ontario - they're going to be upset."

Selmi says this is an assault on democracy.

"Doug Ford says he wants to fight Donald Trump, but he's acting just like Donald Trump. He's fighting democracy, this bill will kill local democracy because it's removing all opportunities for people to engage in the local consultation process for developments in their community. He wants democracy to be only at the ballot box."

Selmi says if this bill gets passed, he will continue to protest alongside other community organizations who are against this legislation.

A number of other protests were held across the province, including at Queen's Park on Monday where several hundred First Nations members came from the far north to protest the bill.

Government house leader Steve Clark has now required the bill to go back to the house for third reading, with just one hour of debate. A final vote of the bill will take place on Tuesday, June 3.