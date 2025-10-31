It's Halloween, and police across Windsor-Essex are sending out safety reminders to trick-or-treaters.

Both the Windsor Police Service and Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are reminding all drivers to stay below the speed limit in residential areas as kids roam the streets going from home to home trick-or-treating.

Drivers should also watch carefully for children in costumes, especially when turning or backing up; avoid distractions like cell phones; turn on your headlights early to see and be seen; and never pass a stopped vehicle-it may be dropping off trick-or-treaters.

Windsor Police Constable Bianca Jackson says parents are also reminded to make sure their child is visible.

"If your child is going to be having a costume that has a lot more darker colours, make sure they're even carrying a bag with reflective tape and that their Halloween bag is very bright in colour. Maybe colourful shoes, a colourful hat, or something with lights on it," she says.

Police also recommended that trick-or-treaters stick to familiar neighbourhoods and avoid houses with their lights off. Use sidewalks whenever possible, and if there are none, walk facing traffic and stay close to the edge of the road. Stay together in groups and pay attention when crossing driveways or roadways.

Constable Jackson says parents should always inspect their child's candy before they eat it.

"Make sure there is air where there is supposed to be air. Make sure there's not candy that resembles candy. If it looks suspicious, it's just worth it to throw it out and go onto the next one," she says.

Police also suggest that if your children are old enough to go out on their own, plan a route together and set a curfew. Encourage them to carry a cell phone in case they need to reach you.

Homeowners are also reminded to secure their pets and keep them away from the door to avoid unwanted surprises.