A local organization is receiving a large donation from Chick-fil-A.

Three Canadian non-profits were selected to receive a donation through the 2025 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program.

Windsor Family Home and Community Partnerships was selected locally, and have received a $30,000 grant.

The organization was selected after the local Chick-fil-A near Devonshire Mall nominated them.

The local restaurant and Windsor Family Home and Community Partnerships have been partners for a number of years now. Through this partnership any unused food products at the Devonshire Chick-fil-A gets donated weekly to the organization for their Kids First Food Bank, they help the organization with fundraisers, and even donate lunches during different programs.

Jordan Schmidt, Owner and Operator of Chick-fil-A Devonshire, says getting that phone call that the Windsor Family Home and Community Partnerships was selected was incredible.

"It was a really fun moment, and being able to with my team create a fun surprise moment, to gift them with that in December and then try to keep everybody quiet until January when we could formally announce it. But, man, it's definitely one of the tops moments for me having been in business here so far."

Angela Yakonich, Executive Director at Windsor Family Home and Community Partnerships, says they receive so much help from Chick-fil-A.

"We were selected as their shared table partner, so this means we get weekly donations of all their surplus good which is such a huge thing for our food bank. Protein is one of the number one things asked for, so that's always advantageous for us."

Yakonich says they're not 100 per cent sure how the money will be used yet.

"The goal will be to subsidize any programming gaps that we have right now. So that could mean if we need to do an order for food bank, if we are able to run a children's camp possibly at March Break, the opportunities with this are endless."

This is the first time this award has been granted to a Windsor organization.

Windsor Family Home and Community Partnerships offers social housing and support services, programs that encourage children and families to be active and socially connected, and help those in need through their food bank.

Toronto City Mission in Toronto and Signal Hill Life Education Society in Langley, British Columbia were also selected through this grant program.