A local organization that helps people get back on their feet is asking for the public's help.

'Heart & Hands Restart' is raising funds to help offset rent costs for additional storage space.

Founder Michelle Stewart says the additional space is needed after storing items at her home in her garage.

She says the organization helps individuals and families with household supplies and has helped about 200 individuals and families over the last few years, providing them with items to turn their houses into homes.

Stewart says the community continues to support her organization.

"I reach out to the public to get them everything they need to turn their house into a home," says Stewart. "Furniture, towels, appliances, toys, clothing and we can usually accomplish this within 10 to 14 days."

She says she's getting ready to pick up more donations from the public.

"Like I already know right now, I have two double beds, a queen bed and two dressers sitting at people's homes waiting for me, so that's nice," she says.

Stewart says her organization has assisted people of all ages.

"Some have been living in their cars, on the streets, we have social workers that reach out now for their clients," says Stewart. "A mother of six, a mother of two, we just helped three pregnant moms that were all leaving the shelter, collect everything they needed for their babies."

The new storage space will provide the organization with heavy-duty shelving and organized bins.

'Heart & Hands Restart' is holding a pasta fundraiser Saturday, May 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moose Lodge on Tecumseh Road West to support the additional storage space.

Stewart has been running the organization for the last few years and about seven months ago started a Facebook page that has roughly 1,100 members.