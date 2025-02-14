A constable with the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police has been selected to represent Ontario at the upcoming World Games for Special Olympics, in Torino, Italy.

Constable Jim Chauvin will be part of the final leg of the torch relay, which runs the torch flame into the stadium to light the cauldron at the opening ceremonies.

Chauvin was selected and is being recognized for raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics athletes through the Law-Enforcement Torch Run since 2001.

Chauvin says he applied to represent Ontario and was selected.

He adds that they'll fly out on February 25, and it will be very busy following that.

"The 26th of February we're going to be meeting with the Pope and he's going to be blessing the torch. Then we're going to be bringing the torch on a train to Torino, we're going to be doing small community runs daily - two to three times a day - in different towns around Torino. We're going to be eventually running it into the opening ceremonies that are taking place on March 9."

Chauvin says this is a massive event.

"The local athletes that we have they actually have to qualify just like athletes do for the other Olympics. They attend local games, provincial games, and then national games, and then they have to qualify to attend these games as well. So, it's an absolute massive event that's taking place, it takes place every two years, I was just fortunate enough to be picked to be a representative this year."

He says he's very excited, and loves being a part of this.

"Being around the athletes allows us to decompress from our stressful jobs that we have, and I've yet to be around an athlete or one of these events with a sad look on my face because the athletes know how to put a smile on my face, and lift my spirits when it's needed."

Chauvin is also one of the original organizers of the local Polar Plunge, which has raised approximately $500,000 since its inception.

He also organized several law enforcement torch rides, NHL Alumni games, and other fundraisers to help support the Special Olympic athletes.

The World Games will run from March 8 to March 16. Over 1,500 athletes are expected to attend.

