Local Night Light Walk raises awareness and funds for Hiatus House

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk returned to Lakewood Park Event Plaza in Tecumseh, where dozens of participants took part in a three-kilometre walk to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing domestic abuse. Oct. 22, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The community came together to shine the light and show support for those impacted by intimate partner violence.

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk returned to Lakewood Park Event Plaza in Tecumseh on Thursday night, where dozens of participants took part in a three-kilometre walk to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing domestic abuse.

Those in attendance spoke about how the event is a meaningful way to show survivors that they are not alone and to remember those whose lives have been impacted by violence.

Locally, the event raised more than $27,000, with the money going directly to Hiatus House and its transitional housing project, A Place to Heal, which will include 40 housing units.

Hiatus House continues to see elevated numbers of women and children who need housing and support as they flee from violence and abuse. The shelter is funded to house roughly 250 women and 160 children a year, but in 2025, they admitted 359 women and 169 children.

Sylvie Guenther - Executive Director at Hiatus House, says the need for support continues to grow in Windsor-Essex with the hope of preventing this violence in the future.

“Today, right now, it is not something that we’re seeing go away soon. In fact, last week we were sitting at 43 in the shelter. It’s A 44-bed shelter. We have turned people away in recent months where we try our best not to do that. But you know what, the staff are there, we’re there, we’re doing the best we can to help people get through the issue of gender-based violence.”

Amber Pinsonneault, Broker of Record of Royal LePage Binder Real Estate, says it’s important to stand behind the community and offer help to those who need it.

“I think people assume that these sorts of things go away or get better in time. In reality, it’s only getting worse. So we need to be able to give people opportunities to start over and start fresh and that’s what Hiatus House is trying to build right now with their transitional housing. And we are big supporters of that because we know that that’s the true place to heal.”

am800-news-night-light-walk-2-oct-2026 The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation Night Light Walk returned to Lakewood Park Event Plaza in Tecumseh, where dozens of participants took part in a three-kilometre walk to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing domestic abuse. Oct. 22, 2026 (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

Linda Jubenville, Women’s Advocate at GreenShield and Unifor Local 240, says it’s important to continue to raise awareness.

“It never gets easier. It never gets better. Situations are violent and we just need to spread the word and get rid of the stigma. There’s no shame in coming forward and asking for help.”

Emma Turner attended the walk with her mom and says she’s happy to take part in the event.

“I know that the Hiatus House is such an important piece in the community here. I know how much their outreach impacts people who are affected by this issue. So I’m really happy to come out and support the organization.”

This event leads into the month of November, which is Women Abuse Prevention Month.

The funding raised brings the Hiatus House closer to putting shovels in the ground for the project.

The Night Light Walk has now been held across Canada for four years, with 15 communities taking part this year to raise awareness, honour survivors and push for greater support for those affected by intimate partner violence.