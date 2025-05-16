The NDP MPP for Windsor West is disappointed in the Ontario budget.

Lisa Gretzky says the budget doesn't build a stronger Ontario.

She says it leaves people behind and brings cuts and more cuts.

In a statement, Gretzky says the budget missed the opportunity to strengthen Ontario and delivers little hope and no reassurance.

The Shadow Minister of Children, Community and Social Services says the budget also sees more cuts to those living with disabilities, healthcare, universities and colleges.

She says there's no plan for addressing Intimate Partner or Gender Based Violence, or supports for victims and survivors.

Her statement goes on to say, there is no plan to address the housing crisis, especially affordable housing, that we're facing in Windsor and across Ontario.