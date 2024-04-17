A local nature organization says they're very excited to hear about federal funding announced to establish, open, and operate an Ojibway National Urban Park in Windsor.

The Chair of the National Urban Park Committee for The Friends of Ojibway Prairie is reacting to the money that was earmarked in the federal budget on Tuesday.

Mike Fisher says it's fantastic to see the federal government pledging $36.1-million over five years to establish an Ojibway National Urban Park.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse's private members' bill to create an Ojibway National Urban Park has been at second reading in the Senate since early June 2023, but Fisher says seeing it in writing shows their commitment.

Fisher says there is still a lot of work being completed.

"Working with the partnership group, and all the First Nations, because certainly co-governance and co-management with the First Nations partners is crucial, and that's been ongoing. Certainly we want to continue ramping up some of the stakeholder engagement, making sure we're talking to everyone in the community, getting a sense of what the final footprint for the park is will be an important ongoing conversation."

He says everyone is working together to get this done.

"I think a significant commitment like this goes a long way providing the funds necessary to get the park established. And we can start really moving forward, we know everyone is on board, we know everyone wants to make it happen, and we can see the funding there now to make the work done and get us across the finish line."



Fisher says seeing the funds announced changes the course.



"This is one huge element that having it in the budget, having the funds in place that are going to be there for the creation of the park, and certainly figuring out and having those conversations of what the final lands are, and of course very importantly, how we're going to protect it, what legislation laws are going to ensure that we prioritize ecological integrity, and keep Ojibway National Urban Park the gem we know it is."



Under this bill, the Urban Park would be created under the Canada National Parks' Act with full protection provided under federal law and the highest level of commitment from Parks Canada.

If approved, the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park would be over 900 acres and include Ojibway Shores, Ojibway Park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park and the Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve.