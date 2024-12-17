Over a dozen pizzas have been donated to Street Help to ensure those in the community have a warm meal.

On Monday afternoon, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association continued their nationwide initiative "Holiday Dinner on Wheels".

This initiative has been ongoing for over 10 years to offer warm meals for those less fortunate this holiday season.

The pizzas that were donated served approximately 100 people.

Luqman Ejaz, Regional Youth Coordinator for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, says helping others is the right thing to do.

"It's very important and there's always more we should be doing, so we always try. And it's also very good to keep the youth engaged so our focus is on the youth and getting them involved in this so that they're here, they're also seeing what the realities are, and that way they want to help more as well."

Ejaz says this is a national campaign.

"There's local chapters all across Canada, and we do it throughout the year, specifically more during this season where we do it's called "Holiday Meals on Wheels", so either we prepare meals, or get pizzas, or whatever, and we serve that to those less fortunate."

Anthony Nelson, Volunteer Coordinator and Manager at Street Help, says it's always great to see others coming out to help.

"The community needs great people to be around, and they want to feel like coming in to get food and stuff, and they're feeling excited that we're here to help them out."

Nelson says the need continues to grow in the community.

Street Help is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.