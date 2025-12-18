A local youth group is giving back to the community.

The Windsor Muslim Youth Association donated 100 warm meals to the Downtown Mission on Wednesday afternoon.

The meals included pasta, rice pudding, fruit, and juice.

This donation is part of a nationwide initiative called "Holiday Dinner on Wheels".

The initiative has been ongoing for over 10 years to offer warm meals to those who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

Luqman Ejaz, Regional Youth Coordinator for the Windsor Muslim Youth Association, says it's important to give back.

"It's a very big part of our religion, and so this allows us to truly demonstrate an act on the teachings of Islam."

Ejaz says the group does this year-after-year.

"So we raised funds locally within our community and we prepared the food, we did the shopping, got it all ready."

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, Executive Director of the Downtown Mission of Windsor, says it's great to see youth helping the community.

"This is awesome to see community groups like this youth association coming in to do something for our community members who are vulnerable and hurting. This time of the year especially it's really nice to see so many different individuals and groups coming to us to do what they can."

In 2024, the youth association donated pizzas and served approximately 100 people at Street Help.

The Downtown Mission is located at 875 Ouellette Avenue.