A local musician is welcoming the community to a free concert to recognize the Lakeshore Lightning U11 Girls Hockey Team.

Christian Vegh will be performing Saturday night inside the auditorium at Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church on Amy Croft Drive.

"The address is 235 Amy Croft Drive," says Vegh. "It's in their auditorium, their main theatre area. I had played there once before about two years back, it's a lovely space, sounds incredible."

Vegh says he started to plan the event about a month and a half ago and wanted to thank the team for winning the Chevrolet 2025 Good Deeds Cup.

As AM800 news reported in March, the team won the competition, and received $100,000, donating it to "Play for a Cure".

Vegh says anyone can attend the concert.

"We're just hoping that if you show up to the concert, if you bring a couple can goods, it's kind of like to birds with one stone," says Vegh. "We have the money going to cancer research and then we're also going to be donating to the Lakeshore Food Bank."

He says he'll be playing something for everyone.

"We're going to be doing a mix of some covers, some originals," he says. "I learned my first Taylor Swift song ever, so that should be pretty interesting so we're going to rock one of those songs out."

The concert begins at 7 p.m.