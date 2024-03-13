The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh is responding to the rally held outside of his office Tuesday.

As AM800 reported, Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) employees represented by OPSEU/SEFPO held a Day of Action at MPP offices in 11 cities across the province demanding a stop to the sell-off of the LCBO by the Ford government and to protect jobs.

The rally is in response to Premier Doug Ford's Dec. 2023 announcement that Ontario consumers would soon be able to buy beer, wine and coolers at convenience and big box stores, in addition to grocery stores.



The union says employees are fighting to keep revenue invested in public services, including hospitals, schools and infrastructure.



They are also concerned convenience stores would not be able to safely manage the sale of alcohol.



Andrew Dowie says convenience stores are the eyes and ears when it comes to tobacco sales..



"There will always be cases where more training is needed or more diligence is needed, but that could go in all directions. Certainly I remember, I think it was on Marketplace or one the consumers shows that did show someone who was able to purchase alcohol at an LCBO that should not have been able to do so. No system is fool proof. Everyone needs to be pitching in and working together to protect the community."



He says no changes have been proposed to the LCBO by the province.



"The government monopoly of the Liquor Control Board stores is intact. There have been no changes proposed for that. The only changes that have been noted have been related to The Beer Store and the master agreement that the province had reached is not going to be renewed."



Dowie says he's heard from constituents who have told him 'What took so long?'.



"Premier Ford made the commitment in 2018, prior to the election, that this was something that the government would be seeking to do and sought a mandate, earned that mandate and earned re-election. So the people knew that this was something that the government pursue and two back to back majority government's confirmed that democratic vote that this is the direction to go down."



OPSEU/SEFPO represents more than 8,000 workers at the LCBO and begin their new round of bargaining Wednesday.



-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum

