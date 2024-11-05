The Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP is saying the provincial government needs to step up to pay the $900,000 in unpaid expenses from the 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade.

Irek Kusmierczyk is reacting to the news made by Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens that the City of Windsor is suing the federal government for non-payment of expenses incurred during the blockade nearly three years ago.

The blockade shut down the Ambassador Bridge for six-days by protestors against COVID-19 restrictions.

In December 2022, then-Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino announced funding to cover the full amount of city's blockade-related costs - which did not happen.

However, Kusmierczyk says the federal government stepped up and paid 90 per cent of the $6.9-million in blockade-related costs.

He says the province hasn't come to the table with any funding.

"Even though policing is 100 per cent the responsibility of the provincial government, they haven't to date provided a single dollar of support to the City of Windsor for the cost of clearing the barricades. And we've been there for the City of Windsor, and we will continue to be there."

Kusmierczyk says the city incurred $1.8-million for legal fees - which is something the federal government doesn't cover.

"But because recognizing that this was an exceptional circumstance, even on this ineligible expense, I pushed hard with the ministers and with the departments, and even on this ineligible expense we came to the table to cover the cost 50/50 of these ineligible lawyer fees."

He adds that there's been no partnership from Ontario.

"We need to work as a partner across all levels of government - federal, provincial, and municipal. And to me, it's disheartening to see that the provincial government with Premier Doug Ford has to date not provided a single dollar of support, in terms of the cost of clearing the blockade."

Kusmierczyk says he commends all those who were able to clear the blockade during that stressful time.

He adds that what the federal government deemed as eligible expenses is the exact same agreement that was made with the City of Ottawa.

Dilkens says all members of council on are board with the decision to sue the federal government, and that the city decided about six months ago to file the lawsuit.