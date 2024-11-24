The MP for Windsor-Tecumseh is encouraging not-for-profit organizations along with public post secondary institutions to apply for Canada's new Youth Mental Health Fund.

Irek Kusmierczyk held a news conference on Friday at the Youth Wellness Hub on Eugenie St. West to launch the Call for Proposals for the new $500-million fund.

He describes the fund as a 'game changer' and says groups have until January 22, 2025 to apply.

The fund was recently announced by the Liberal government and is designed to help improve the mental health of youth between the ages of 12 to 25, equip community-based organizations to offer more mental health services tailored to youth and their families make referrals to other service providers when needed.

It will also provide youth with the mental health supports they need, ensuring a healthy transition into adulthood and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Kusmierczyk says the funding will allow the group to reach more young people and add to the work they already do.

"Local organizations can apply up to $500,000 per fiscal year, up to 48 months and so this is going to allow organizations like this to truly expand their offerings, and to provide that support and reach more young people which is so critical," says Kusmierczyk.

He says it's important local groups apply for the funding.

"This is really a call to action, a call to our community to all the partners to come together, put in an application of course we will support it 100 per cent and advocate for it because we know the need in this community is so great," he says.

Kusmierczyk says the application deadline is coming fast.

"This is a call out, this is sending out the bat signal if you will and really encouraging local organizations to go after this funding and work together to go after this funding," says Kusmierczyk.

Kusmierczyk says the funds can be used to hire more staff, expand mobile teams for the community, offer specialized services and invest in virtual care.