A local McDonald's employee will soon see his artwork on the fast-food chain's packaging.

29-year-old Suraj Sasi is one of 17 employees across Canada who have been selected to feature their artistic creations on McDonald's packaging, in-restaurant displays, and more.

This initiative is through McDonald's Canada "Made at McDonald's" - a celebration of the artistic talents of those behind the counter.

Sasi - who is a supervisor at the downtown McDonald's location - is the only person from Windsor-Essex to be selected.

Crew members across the country were invited to submit their artwork that highlights their different views, perspectives and what they love about McDonald's for a chance to be featured in the campaign.

Sasi says he wanted to bring a nostalgic look to the piece.

"I wanted to bring it into the new generation and have the mascots in there, like the original mascots, the Ronald McDonald, Birdie, Hamburglar, you can see through that artwork I have little aspects of them in there."

He says he was not expecting to be selected.

"I'm just doing this for fun, but then when I got the call and I got the email about it, I was very, very, super, super excited about it. I was just like 'oh my god'. Now everybody in Canada is actually going to know about my work. And as a small artist in Windsor, it's such a great opportunity for me."

Sasi says his coworkers were very excited for him.

"My general manager he had a little t-shirt that I saw a sneak peak of it, and I was showing it off and telling them 'this is what you guys are going to get', they were so happy. So they were very, very excited about it."

Sasi says the art was hand drawn on his iPad.

Starting July 29, the 17 employees artwork will be unveiled across Canada.