Cottam Diecasting Limited in Tecumseh is shutting down.

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart says the union received a notice from the company stating the plant is closing.



He says union representatives have met with the company and more meetings are planned with company officials to discuss the pending closure.



Stewart says following the meetings, he plans to meet with the 58 unionized members at the plant.



"Our officer liaison met with the company last week to try and figure out some details because we have to meet with our members and let them know what's going on officially but the president of the company did meet with our members two weeks ago now and told them all that their employment is coming to an end," says Stewart.



He says the closure is expected to happen some time towards the end of the summer.

"The company is telling us preliminary that they're losing money, their rent of the building they have has increased and potentially they just can't run the business any longer here," he says. "So we're going to find out the details soon, meet with our members and then see if there's anything that can be done."



Stewart says his members are hurt by the announcement.



"They build diecast marine parts," says Stewart. "Small boat parts, some fishing parts, anything that comes in a diecast that's the kind of work they do."



Stewart says the company has also informed the Ministry of Labour about the closure.



The facility is located in the 11000-block of County Road 42.

