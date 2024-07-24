A local resident had the chance to meet and thank the first responders who saved his life after he was trapped in a house fire in May.

37-year-old Jeffrey Anger was trapped in blaze filled home - unconscious - on May 26 around noon on Prado Place while he was at a friends house.

Windsor Fire and Rescue attended the scene and located the fire in the garage and kitchen. When they controlled the fire from the outside, fire crews went inside to locate Anger.

Crews were able to locate Anger and carry him outdoors and began basic life support, Essex-Windsor EMS then attended the scene and performed CPR and was able to strengthen Anger's heartbeat.

They also administered hydroxocobalamin - which combats the effects of cyanide poisoning that can result from smoke inhalation. Windsor-Essex was the first area in Ontario to have this substance available at fires.

Those who saved his life met at Windsor Fire Station #7 on Wednesday morning to see Anger for the first time since the fire.

Anger says he woke up from a coma seven days after the incident.



"There's not much I remember, to be honest it was one of the wildest experiences I've ever been through in my life. And I'm just the more grateful man in the world that I get to see the heroes that pulled me out of the fire that night, and allowed me to live."

He says he believes everyone who goes through an experience like this should have the chance to meet those who saved their life.

"I couldn't be more enthused of life moving forward, you know? It's more of a second-lease on life if anything. But being able to see the people again who I went through what I went through with is paramount."

Anger adds that he's so grateful to everyone involved.



"They're vital members of our community, they're true heroes in every aspect of the word. And we all have a job to do, each and every day, whether we want to do it or not, and these guys... these guys and girls they do it day in and day out without a shadow of doubt, and save lives. They're true heroes in our community."

Laz Sofikitis, Captain of Windsor Fire Station #7, says when they responded to the scene they were told that someone was inside, but the blaze was large.

"Zero visibility in there, it's a very harsh environment and that information was crucial because we just felt our way to the top and found him."

Sofikitis says it's not common for them to meet those they save afterwards.



"To do this, and to see him, and the emotions, you could tell and it's hard not to get emotional yourself. But it's great to meet these people. Usually we don't follow up because we hope that everybody makes it. But it's a blessing to meet the family, and how thankful they are."

Zach Livingston, firefighter, says it's a great feeling to see Anger again.

"Happiness. Happy for the family, happy for him, happy for our team. It's just a great moment, it's a great time to be around to be a firefighter."

The cause of the fire was not disclosed by Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Windsor Fire is stressing the importance of having working fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your homes.