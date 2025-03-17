The community leader of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County is urging the community to make safe choices during St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Chaouki Hamka is reminding party goers to plan your night out, and ensure you have a ride to and from your destination.

St. Patrick's Day is packed with good luck charms, and all things green, and has become an event to celebrate Irish culture.

Hamka says police will be out in full force this year to crack down on impaired drivers.

He says there is many ways to get home safely.

"Planning ahead is key, planning ahead is one of those things we need to do before we start drinking, or before we start consuming any type of drug - including cannabis. Have that plan set in stone."

Hamka says having a plan in key.

"There's going to be a lot of people out on the roads, especially with this nice weather, be aware of your surroundings when you're driving. And for party hosts, if you're planning to host a party at your place, make sure you have things in plan to make sure your guests get home safely."

He says they want those celebrating to have a fun time by doing it responsibly.

"We know it's deadly, we know it's senseless, we know it's illegal. There's so many things that we can do to prevent this, living in this day and age we have so many avenues to get home safe. Please - make those right decisions. Go out, have a great time, we want you to have a good time, but just don't drive."

Hamka adds that those who are taking part in festivities can utilize taxi's, ride share programs, public transit and sober friends and family as a safe rides home.

MADD is a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping impaired driving and supporting victims of impaired driving.