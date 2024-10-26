While Halloween is still a number of days away, festivities for the holiday will be held this weekend.

The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County is reminding the public to be safe on the spooky holiday, but to also have fun.

Chaouki Hamka says those attending parties, or going to Halloween themed events, need to ensure they have a safe ride home and to not drive impaired.

Hamka says safety should be a priority.

"Whether you're attending parties, trick-or-treating with family, or heading out to haunted houses, the best way to ensure everyone gets home safely is by planning ahead for a sober ride."

He says Halloween should be a time of excitement and joy - not tragedy.

"Even for party-goers, people want to celebrate, we urge everyone to be cautious on the roadways. The best way to protect these trick-or-treaters is by making safe choices, and to ensure no one is driving impaired. It will be dark, there's a possibility of rain, so your visibility is altered even more."

He says everyone can do their part to keeping the holiday safe.

"Just sticking together, coming together as a community, helping each other, making sure our friends don't drive impaired, making sure we talk to our children about paying attention on the roads when they're out trick-or-treating. There's so many education aspects to this, it's just constant reminders that when you're out there to be extra safe and extra cautious."

Hamka adds that when you have cannabis or alcohol in your system while driving that the chances for tragedy increase.

A number of options are available to those under the influence including cabs, ride services like Uber and public transit.