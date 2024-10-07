Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor and Essex County is celebrating its community leader as he marks 20 years of service.

Chaouki Hamka began his journey with MADD as a volunteer while studying law and security administration, and started his current role as community leader in 2006.



"This is definitely a big milestone," said Hamka. "It's one of those things that I am happy and we are celebrating, but at the same time if I didn't have to be around, I'd rather not be around if we didn't have the impaired driving issues that we do have in this country. I'd rather MADD not exist."



Hamka has led a number of initiatives including the Campaign 911 program, which resulted in the installation of over 125 road signs across the Windsor-Essex area, the first memorial sign on municipal roads in Windsor, and memorial benches along the riverfront.



He says impaired driving legislation has undergone some of the biggest changes over his 20 years with MADD.



"With the biggest thing that has happened due to MADDs work was the mandatory road side screening, which gives the police the power to demand a breath sample without having probable cause. I think that one in itself has saved many many lives and that's something I'm definitely proud of being involved with."



He says his motivation stems from a deep desire to support impaired driving victims and their families.



"Victims are our number one priority. I've been there for the victims since day one, and it makes my work with MADD that much more meaningful to give back those who have been affected by impaired driving."



Hamka says his work will continue as he aims to foster new partnerships within the community and serve as a role model for youth, inspiring the next generation to champion safe practices.

