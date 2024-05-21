The community leader for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Windsor & Essex County is commending the Ford government after new legislation was announced last week that would impose stiffer penalties on those convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"We commend the Ontario government for taking steps to strengthen road safety measures and address impaired driving within the province," said Chaouki Hamka. "Unfortunately too many people are still making the choice to drive impaired, and we need to ensure sanctions hold drivers accountable for those decisions."

The proposed law would impose a lifetime licence suspension on those convicted of impaired driving causing death.



Hamka says MADD has always supported lifetime suspensions for those causing death.



"But we do also believe it makes sense to allow drivers a path back to legal safe driving with the use of ignition interlocks."



The government would require anyone convicted of impaired driving to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.



He says ignition interlock devices save lives.



"Moving forward into the future, technology is what's really going to eliminate impaired driving. With the help of technology we will see a lot less deaths and injuries on our roads. So absolutely, ignition interlocks do save lives and we're fully in support of those."



The government would also require anyone convicted of impaired driving to undergo mandatory remedial education and treatment for first and second-time alcohol and drug-related offences respectively.

-With files from The Canadian Press

