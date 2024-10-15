Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk continues to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike and Meg,' Kusmierczyk said he is 100 per cent behind the Prime Minister.



His support comes after several Liberal backbench MPs are expected to formally ask the prime minister to step down as party leader this week.



CTV News is reporting a group of those MPs broke off into a so-called "secret caucus" last week.



Kusmierczyk says it's a crazy time at Parliament Hill but he continues to support the Prime Minister.



"We had a national caucus meeting on the west coast in September and we came out of that meeting united as a party and focused as MPs and I can tell you that the Prime Minister is 100 per cent committed to leading this party into the next election," says Kusmierczyk.



He says the report caught a lot of people by surprise.



"There's a lot of stuff coming out of Parliament Hill really for weeks and months not all of it is factual and so I think you, you have to take some of this stuff with a grain of salt," he says.



Kusmierczyk believes MPs are determined and focused following the party's national caucus in September.



"There's no illusions, we have no illusions about where we're at," says Kusmierczyk. "I mean we all read the papers, we read the polls but there's also a clarity, there's a clarity in terms of what is on the line, what we're fighting for and also what is the alternative."

As heard on AM800 news Tuesday morning, University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan said this is the most significant threat to Trudeau's leadership yet and isn't sure how Trudeau can withstand the pressure of a challenge like this.