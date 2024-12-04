A local insurance company is looking to help Drouillard Place this holiday season.

Tabone Insurance Brokers on Erie Street East in Windsor is collecting non-perishable goods and new or gently used winter clothing for the non-profit organization on Drouillard Road.

Andrew Despins is a spokesperson for Tabone Insurance and says the company wants to give back to the community and chose Drouillard Place because it meet the needs of the residents in the Drouillard and Grandview communities.

"Among their many services and programs is their emergency food bank and as you know the need to feed and clothe the needed in the Windsor area has never been greater than it is right now especially with the holiday season approaching," says Despins. "We're asking for non-perishable goods, canned goods, hats, mitts, either new or gently used. "Anything that we can donate to Drouillard Place so that they can distribute as they see fit."

He says the donations are being collected until December 10.

"People are welcome to come in anytime Monday through Friday between 9 and 5," he says. "We got one box set up in our lobby for non-perishable food donations and another box right beside it for any cold weather clothing that people wish to drop off."

Tabone Insurance Brokers is located at 511 Erie Street East.