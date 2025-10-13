A local injury lawyer says the region is seeing a significant increase in motorcycle accidents and fatalities.

Greg Monforton of Greg Monforton and Partners says the firm is seeing the increase alongside rising statistics in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2022 there were nearly 830,000 motorcycles and mopeds registered across the country. A number that has increased year over year since 2017.

While the popularity of riding a motorcycle increases, so does the number of injuries and fatalities. Ontario Provincial Police recorded 57 motorcyclist deaths on OPP-patrolled roads in 2024, the highest figure in 20 years.

Monforton says it's very common for these crashes to result in serious injuries.

"We have a number of cases where people have had catastrophic and life-altering injuries even if they were fortunate enough to survive. It's a potentially dangerous undertaking, that's not in any way to be critical about it, but people need to be careful both in terms of maintaining their motorcycle, as well as driving in the most defensive, and observant manner."

He says motorcycle accidents are becoming more frequent for a number of reasons.

"More riding, more traffic, risky behaviour, speeding and inattention, and road design maintenance as well as visibility factors... for instance, potholes, gravel, wet surfaces, uneven pavement, and debris are obviously far more dangerous for motorcycles than for cars."

Monforton says always take pictures of the scene following a collision.

"If you're able to, you should always do that, regardless of how a collision occurs, or a mishap occurs. So, if you were to ask me what advice I can give to all drivers, there's the obvious things: never drive after having consumed alcohol or any other intoxicants, wear all mandated protective gear which perhaps is a motorcycle helmet."

Riders between the age of 25 and 34 accounted for the highest number of motorcycle deaths in 2024 at 15.

