A celebration for a remarkable boost in funding to local cancer research.

The U11 Lakeshore Lightning Girls Hockey Team, WE-SPARK Health Institute, Play for a Cure, and others, celebrated the accomplishment Wednesday evening at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre in Lakeshore.

In March 2025, the Lakeshore Lightning took victory of the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, selecting the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund - which is connected to the Play For a Cure event - as the recipient of the $100,000 prize.

Windsor Spitfires player Carson Woodall, whose youth-led Woody's Hoodies initiative, then contributed $57,000. Funds were then topped up to $200,000 through multiple national grants.

The Cancer Research Society, a national leader in cancer research - then matched the total dollar-for-dollar bringing the total to $400,000.

The Cancer Research Society will allocate these funds to support several projects in Windsor-Essex, including a $135,000 study by Dr. Munir Rahim at the University of Windsor who is focusing on cancer cell behaviour against the immune system.

Dr. Dora Cavallo-Medved, Interim Director at WE-SPARK Health Institute, says this all started because of how hard-working the Lakeshore Lightning team was.

"I'm really excited about the youth engagement and having the girls really be forward thinking in where they're putting the money that they got, and I think they exemplify the strength of collaboration, and community investment as well."

She says Dr. Rahim is first to receive funding through this collaboration.

"And his project is actually going to look at cancer immunoevasion, and so looking at how cancer cells evade the immune system and better understanding how we can train the immune system to better recognize and attack and get rid of cancer cells."

Cavallo-Medved says this funding is critical to advance cancer research.

"The results and the outcomes of their projects not only benefit members of Windsor-Essex, but that information, that knowledge gets translated to other centres, other research institutes, other healthcare systems across Canada. Having a dedicated grants call that is specifically for our region really helps to elevate the cancer research that we're doing here."

WE-SPARK Institute brings together researchers, students, community members, and volunteers across Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor, and Windsor Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is a national initiative encouraging U10 to U15 minor hockey teams across Canada to create positive community impact through meaningful acts of service.